India's Best Dancer judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur discuss upcoming grand finale

India's Best Dancer, launched on 29 February, will air the grand finale episode on 22 November at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

The winner of India's Best Dancer will be announced this weekend. The top five finalists are all geared up for the grand finale for the most-watched reality show in India.

According to a report in India Today, talking about India's Best Dancer grand finale, judge Terence Lewis said that D day is right around the corner and that he is looking forward to the grand finale. He went on to add that the top five contestants have doubled their practice routine to make sure that every move and step makes an impact. He added that it is going to be tough to decide who should win the title.

The top 5 finalists of the show are Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Subhranil Paul, Shweta Warrier and Paramdeep.

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Lewis will showcase a grand act on various dance styles such as Bachata and Modern Jazz on a medley of songs. Malaika Arora, who is another judge on the show, will dance to blockbuster numbers while Bharti and Haarsh are planning to host the evening in their signature style of fun and banter.

Speaking about the grand finale, judge Geeta Kapur said that the journey on the show has been spectacular and for her, it has been an overwhelming experience of seeing different dance forms being blended together. She added that she is more than happy to see a classical dancer in the top 5.

Arora too shared her experience revealing that she is both excited and nervous. She said that she will be performing to her songs and that she looks forward to the performance of the contestants who bring a lot of energy and passion to the stage.

The show, which was launched on 29 February, will air the grand finale episode on 22 November at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.