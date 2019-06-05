Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford confirms he'll start shooting for Steven Spielberg's film in 2020

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has revealed that his upcoming Indiana Jones movie will go on floors sometime next year.

The sequel, to be directed by Steven Spielberg, was originally announced three years ago and has gone through various delays since then.

"The film should be starting to shoot sometime next year. I'm looking forward to it. Things are coming along well," Ford told Variety.

Indiana Jones 5, which will see the veteran actor returning as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer, is due for release in 2021.

The fifth film in the franchise was initially slated to hit screens on 10 July, 2020. However, the filming, which was originally scheduled to begin in April 2019, has been postponed by a year. One of the main issues cited for the delay is that the creative heads have not finalised the script. Before this, the film was supposed to release in 2019.

Since the release of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, speculation about a potential fifth film began.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 15:40:25 IST

