Indiana Jones 5 will reportedly miss 2020 release date; production postponed amid script-related delay

Indiana Jones 5 will not be releasing in theaters on 10 July, 2020.

The fifth film in the franchise will not be hitting the theatres on its original release date, according to a report by Variety. The filming, which was originally scheduled to begin in April 2019, will have to be postponed for months or even a year. The potential crew members have been informed of this development.

One of the main issues cited for the delay is that the creative heads have not finalised the script. According to a report by Collider, Jonathan Kasdan, son of Raiders of the Lost Ark writer Lawrence Kasdan, has been roped in to deliver a new draft. An official deal is yet to be closed on the writer on board, but Kasdan seems to be a probable name. David Koepp, of Jurassic Park had initially taken responsibility of the script.

Indiana Jones 5 was initially slated for a 2019 release.

Sources close to the project say that Steven Spielberg as well as Harrison Ford are keen on reviving the popular franchise revolving around the globe-trotting archaeologist. However, Spielberg is currently working on several projects and thus the Indiana Jones sequel may not get immediate priority.

Spielberg is currently working on the pre-production of a remake of West Side Story and is also thinking of making The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara with Mark Rylance. The latter is a historical drama. Harrison Ford will next be featuring in the voice cast for Secret Life of Pets 2.

Disney Studios has declined to comment on the release of Indiana Jones 5. The studio also has yet to pull Indiana Jones 5 from its official release calendar or declare a new release date.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 15:15 PM