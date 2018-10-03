Indian Idol 10 contestants sing for Narandra Modi's Swacchata Hi Seva campaign

The top nine contestants of singing-based reality show Indian Idol 10 have sung for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign -- Swacchata Hi Seva (cleanliness is service).

Celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Ratan Tata, have contributed to this cleanliness drive.

Joining this movement are the 'Indian Idol' contestants Avanti Patel, Neelanjana Ray, Ankush Bharadwaj, Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali and Vibhor Parashar. They have lent their voices for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' song. It released on 2 October, Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

"I am very happy and excited that all of us got to be a part of such a noble movement. It is an honour to be a part of a national campaign of such a great nature and coming directly from the Prime Minister's office is a matter of national pride for all of us," Avanti said in a statement.

"Music is a great way of connecting with people and I believe this little contribution from our end will help make a difference to make our country a better place to live."

Modi had launched Swacchata Hi Seva campaign on 15 September and had urged everyone to be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a 'Swachh Bharat'.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 13:43 PM