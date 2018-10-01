You are here:

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan respond to Mumbai Police's tweet referencing Thugs of Hindostan

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have praised the Mumbai Police's new campaign #Nocityforthugs. A poster made by the Mumbai Police digital team, which has a still from the actors' upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan was put on one side and the Mumbai Police team's image was put on the other was shared on Twitter.

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018

To this Khan wrote: "Your nature is to doubt, work day and night and to be alert. We trust you. Respect."

Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect. 🙏 https://t.co/Jd3FiSHSuG — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 29, 2018

Bachchan also shared the poster and lauded Mumbai Police.

yes indeed .. sahi 🙏 .. respect for the Mumbai Police https://t.co/SREhhIN368 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800's. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the mega action adventure is scheduled to release on 8 November.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 18:17 PM