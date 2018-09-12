You are here:
Narendra Modi announces launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement', says project to commence on 15 September

India Asian News International Sep 12, 2018 13:01:49 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' from 15 September. The movement will be launched to mark the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on 2 October.

The prime minister further urged everyone to be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a 'Swachh Bharat'. In a series of tweets, Modi said:


Launched in 2014 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government, the Swachh Bharat Mission aims at making a clean and Open Defecation Free (ODF) India by 2 October, 2019.


