Indian 2: Shooting for Shankar's sequel to 1996 hit film resumes in Chennai; Kamal Haasan to join sets in March

The shooting for Shankar and Kamal Haasan's highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian has resumed in Chennai. According to The News Minute, Haasan will begin filming in March after he wraps up his political commitments. Production originally kicked off on 18 January in Hyderabad, but the makers had to take a break owing to Haasan's schedule.

The makers had teased Indian 2's first look in January, with the actor as the geriatric freedom fighter and vigilante Senapathy.

It was also announced that Kajal Aggarwal will be playing the female lead. India Today reports that popular radio jockey Balaji, who plays the lead hero in the political entertainer LKG, has been roped in to play an unspecified role in the film.

The music of the sequel will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who recently scored music for Rajinikanth's Petta.

Indian 2 was announced on Haasan's 64th birthday, and will also mark the reunion of Shankar and Haasan after a span of two decades. The actor in December 2018 had said that the Shankar directorial would be his last film after which he would focus on his political career.

Other members of the Indian 2 team include editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Muthuraj, dialogue writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Sarvanakumar, and action directors Jack Gill, Tadd Griffith and Peter Hein. The lyrics of the film's songs will be penned by Thamrai Vivek and Bosco will be the choreogapher.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 16:19:57 IST