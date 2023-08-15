Hindi cinema has witnessed a visible shift in audience preferences. Recent box office performances shed light on the fact that films flourish even as movies with a balanced patriotic narrative thrive. This divergence in the business and acceptance of patriotic films from both sides of the spectrum signal that the Indian audience remains inclusive and progressive while seeking entertaining films.

A look at recent business dynamics reveals the impact of nationalism on the business of cinema. Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, despite its one-sided representation, loud, melodramatic execution and incendiary messaging, is set to amass over 200 crores within its opening week. The film rides high on the nostalgia of its original version, released 22 years ago. But the first Gadar had its angry, super strong protagonist Tara Singh profess integration. This time around Tara criticises Pakistan in the harshest terms. This stands in stark contrast to OMG 2, a film with a rational message about sex education, featuring superstar Akshay Kumar, losing occupancy in theatres. Both sequels to super hits, the second one found less takers as an atmosphere of nationalism marks Gadar 2.

The success of Gadar 2 indicates a worrying trend. Do films that veer on patriotic themes but have an extreme take on politics, religion or cultural divide, do better? Earlier this year, The Kerala Story, generated both controversy and attention. Despite facing accusations of being polarizing and anti-minority, the film managed to collect around 300 crores worldwide. Its content was debated, with some politicians calling out its stated number of 32000 women converted and others promoting its message. The film’s makers -director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah- standing by its numbers and message. The Kerala Story highlights a frightening fact from recent times which hurts women from our country. The politicisation of its content by others than the film’s team actually diluted its impact but trumped up curiosity around it. Hence the film did very well in theatres, despite not releasing in some states.

On a different note, Pathaan, a technically updated masala entertainer, garnered over 1000 crores, driven by Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma and cross-cultural appeal. Importantly, the film emphasises integration, unity, and inclusion. The fact that Khan’s son Aryan faced dubious incarceration, seemed to have cemented the audience around him. As did the rambunctious protesting and postering against the film for Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini. The film raked in huge box office numbers worldwide, touching nearly 1000 crores in global business. Similarly, Shershaah (2021) starring Sidharth Malhotra as late Captain Vikram Batra, and Mission Majnu (2023), also starring Sidharth Malhotra, showcased balanced storytelling, focusing on the sacrifice and bravery of Indian soldiers and espionage agents without undermining the other side. When it comes to writing, none of these films excelled in plot or narrative, yet, they resonated because of their positive tone on national integration. These films demonstrated that patriotism and empathy can coexist. Similarly, in 2019, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat featured in Raazi, a tale of unsung heroism and patriotism by a female spy and the sacrifices and heartbreak of her Pakistani army officer spouse.

In 2022, when Hindi films were facing a genuine crisis with falling business, The Kashmir Files became a roaring success. While the film chronicles a tragic episode from India’s history, where Kashmiri Pandits were victimised in their home state, its polarising tone and assumptions have faced criticism. Once again, backed by some political interests in power, the film did very well. Its success felt contrarian to the gentle patriotism espoused across eras in past films like Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), Chak De! India (2007), Lagaan (2001) and Border (1997).

But the breakthrough success of RRR (2022), which became a cultural phenomenon for India on the global cinematic stage, makes it clear that audiences seek entertainment while getting a dose of patriotism. As a medium of popular art, cinema is expansive and high impact. Given the democratic legacy of India, films that engage with national pride while dishing out a fair share of thrills and drama work better with viewers, and that is a heartening trend.