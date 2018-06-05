You are here:

Incredibles 2 director Brad Bird reveals inspirations behind animated franchise — James Bond and Mission: Impossible

FP Staff

Jun,05 2018 13:17:17 IST

Writer-director of the Incredibles franchise Brad Bird shared that the films have not been inspired by comic book heroes but spy movies, a genre that sparked his imagination back when the first film was in development.

A still from the Incredibles 2 trailer/Image from YouTube.

"James Bond films, Mission: Impossible, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Our Man Flint as well as a prime-time adventure cartoon called Jonny Quest. There were a bunch of them in the sixties that had that cool, elegant flavour that we wanted to capture," he said.

The Incredibles released in 2004 grossing more than $633 million worldwide and also bagging an Academy Award for Best Animated film.

After 14 years of waiting, fans have been blessed with a sequel, which picks up where the first film left off. In Incredibles 2 also, the Parr family attempt to maintain a balance between fulfilling superhero duties and living a regular suburban life.

Criag T Neslon is returning as the voice of Mr Incredible or Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Helen Parr aka Elastigirl and Samuel L Jackson as Frozone. Sarah Vowell will voice Violet and Huck Milner will be Dash.

The Disney-Pixar Project will release in India on 22 June in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(With inputs from IANS)

