'Inaccurate': Emraan Hashmi rubbishes reports of him being injured in stone pelting incident in J&K's Pahalgam

Srinagar: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who is currently shooting for an upcoming project in Pahalgam, on Tuesday dismissed reports of him being injured in a stone pelting incident.

“The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate,” Emraan tweeted.

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

The ‘Jannat’ fame actor is shooting for Tejas Deoskar’s ‘Ground Zero’ in Pahalgam. The film also features Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain.

Earlier Anantnag Police said, “During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on 18 September, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15pm, one miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. Accordingly, FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested.”

J&K | During the ongoing film shooting at Pahalgam, on 18th Sept, at the closing of the shooting at 7:15pm, One miscreant pelted stones at the crew members. Accordingly, FIR was registered at Police Station Pahalgam. The miscreant was identified and arrested: Anantnag Police — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.