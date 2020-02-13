Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal, Fantasy Island: Know Your Releases

Cinephiles will be treated with a couple of romantic films a-many this Friday since it coincides with Valentine's Day. The Bollywood release of the week is Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal reboot, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Vijay Deverakonda's highly-anticipated Telugu drama World Famous Lover also releases this week, along with the Tamil flick Naan Sirithal. For Hollywood buffs, the supernatural horror film Fantasy Island will also make its way to the ticketing window this week.

Love Aaj Kal

What's it about: A spiritual successor of director Imtiaz Ali's 2009 film of the same name, Love Aaj Kal juxtaposes the concept of romance in two different generations. The film explores how the idea of love metamorphoses with time.

Who's in it: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Arushi Sharma

Why it may work: Ever since the trailer release, there has been considerable interest and speculation surrounding the plot of the film. Many have opined that the story of the reboot seems uncannily similar to the original film. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how Sara matches up to her father, actor Saif Ali Khan in the film, considering he was the male lead in the 2009 movie.

World Famous Lover

What's it about: World Famous Lover sees Vijay Deverakonda as a lovelorn protagonist, and tries to touch upon his love story as a young adult, his relationship with his wife, an affair gone awry with his boss, and how he charms Leite, a foreigner. It is unclear from the trailer whether the film will narrate four different stories of four different protagonists or is the story of the same man in different stages of his life.

Who's in it: Vijay Devekaronda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna

Why it may work: World Famous Lover shows a belligerent and unkempt Deverakonda, much like his Arjun Reddy avatar that viewers loved and lapped up. Hence, World Famous Lover is expected to attract the actor's fans in legions to the theatres.

Naan Sirithal

What's it about: The film follows the life of an IT professional Gandhi, who suffers from Pseudobulbar affect, a type of emotional disturbance characterised by uncontrollable episodes of crying and laughing.

Who's in it: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Iswarya Menon, KS Ravikumar, Badava Gopi, Sujatha Sivakumar, Sha Ra, Pandiarajan, Eruma Saani Vijay, Put Chutney Rajmohan, Munishkanth, Ravi Mariya, Sathya Kumaran, Gowthami Vembunathan.

Why it may work: Helmed by debutante director Raana, Naan Sirithal is expected to be a lighthearted comedy that young viewers may relate to.

Fantasy Island

What's it about: An enigmatic resort owner makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But their fantasies soon turn out to be nightmares, which the guests have to escape by solving the mystery of the island.

Who's in it: Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O Yang, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker, Charlotte McKinney, Robbie Jones, Kim Coates

Why it may work: Director Jeff Wadlow is of the opinion Fantasy Island is like "four different little horror movies” woven into one film. A horror reimagining of the classic TV series of the same name, Fantasy Island may attract horror movie buffs to the theatres.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 12:50:39 IST