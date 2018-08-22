Imtiaz Ali turns choreographer for Sajid Ali directorial debut Laila Majnu: Can’t dance but good with picturisation

Imtiaz Ali recently opened up why he had no intention to make Laila Majnu when he wrote the story and giving his brother Sajid Ali a chance for a directorial debut. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker is also making his debut with his latest project in the capacity of a choreographer, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"Since a lot of my choreographer friends are threatening me by turning directors, I deemed it fit to threaten them by choreographing a song," says Imtiaz Ali.

Shot in Kashmir, the song titled 'Sarphiri' is picturised on newcomers Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Niladri Kumar.

Ali also confessed that he's not a dancer but he is good with picturization and would end up charging his clients lesser than Bosco Martis, if others hired him.

Imitiaz had also shared that one of the difficult things about the film was deciding its title, according to The Indian Express. "I always knew that Laila Majnu is the only title that this film could go by. The star, the plot of the film is Laila Majnu. We have known the legendary lovers for years and years before any one of our names were known," the filmmaker had shared.

He also revealed that the process of naming the film was easier once he purchased the title rights from filmmaker Ramesh Taurani.

Laila Majnu is slated to release on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 13:12 PM