Laila Majnu poster reveals protagonists of Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor's modern adaptation of classic tale

Ahead of the trailer release, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the poster of upcoming romance drama Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali. The Indian Express reports that the film will star Tripti Dimri, Mir Sarwar and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles, and is set in Kashmir.

On Monday, Kapoor had shared a video of Imtiaz Ali speaking about why Laila-Majnu's legendary tale of romance will never get old. He talked about the universality of love and its relevance especially in the current generation where more people are grappling with loneliness in their lives.

Imitiaz had also shared that one of the difficult things about the film was deciding its title, according to The Indian Express. "I always knew that Laila Majnu is the only title that this film could go by. The star, the plot of the film is Laila Majnu. We have known the legendary lovers for years and years before any one of our names were known," the filmmaker had shared.

He also revealed that the process of naming the film was easier once he purchased the title rights from filmmaker Ramesh Taurani.

While trailer will drop on Wednesday, the film is slated to release on 24 August.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 12:24 PM