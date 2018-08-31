Imaikka Nodigal star Anurag Kashyap says he'd like to direct Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi in single film

Anurag Kashyap makes his acting debut in South cinema with Tamil film Imaikka Nodigal this week. The film, also featuring Nayanthara, will depict Kashyap as a psychopath serial killer.

Kashyap, who is also promoting his next directorial venture Manmarziyaan, recently revealed that he would like to work with actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi together in a single film, reports BollywoodLife.

Kashyap, who has a distinct cinematic voice which borders on the noir, has been quite verbose in his praise of the Raanjhanaa actor in the past.

However, with Imaikkaa Nodigal, audiences will get to see Kashyap in front of the camera rather than working behind it. Having mastered the art of portraying macabre characters on screen, it will be interesting to watch how Kashyap treats his own character before the camera.

Talking about his character in the film, Kashyap had said, "What pulled me towards acting in Imaikka Nodigal is the role. Rudra is not your typical baddie. He doesn’t just smoke, drink, order his men around and indulge in item numbers. He is menacing, scary, smart and cunning." He also added that with his depiction, if he succeeds in evoking the slightest of fear in the audience then he would consider himself lucky.

