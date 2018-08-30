Imaikkaa Nodigal director reveals Nayanthara was picked over Mammootty to lead psychological thriller

After smashing box office records with Kolamavu Kokila, Nayanthara is now awaiting the release of Imaikkaa Nodigal. The film's director, R Ajay Gnanamuthu, has revealed, just a day before its release, that Nayanthara was chosen over veteran actor Mammootty for the Tamil psychological thriller.

According to a report on Bollywoodwoodlife.com, the director says that Mammootty had agreed to do the film in 2014. However, the script was modified over time and certain sequences were tweaked completely. Looking at the revised script, the makers felt that a female lead would be able to uplift the film and its plot, more than a male counterpart.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is making his Tamil acting debut with the film. The acclaimed filmmaker plays a psychotic killer on the loose, with Nayanthara playing a CID officer who goes after him. Actor Vijay Sethupathi also marks a special appearance with his famous 'Are you okay baby?' line from Naanum Rowdy Thaan an the end of the film's trailer. Apart from Kashyap and Nayanthara, the film also stars Raashi Khanna and Atharvaa.

Produced by CJ Jayakumar of Cameo Films India, Imaikkaa Nodigal has music composed by Hip Hop Tamizha.

