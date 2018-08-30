You are here:

Imaikkaa Nodigal director reveals Nayanthara was picked over Mammootty to lead psychological thriller

FP Staff

Aug,30 2018 08:36:02 IST

After smashing box office records with Kolamavu Kokila, Nayanthara is now awaiting the release of Imaikkaa Nodigal. The film's director, R Ajay Gnanamuthu, has revealed, just a day before its release, that Nayanthara was chosen over veteran actor Mammootty for the Tamil psychological thriller.

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in a first look image of Imaikaa Nodigal. Image via Twitter

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in the first look of Imaikaa Nodigal. Image via Twitter

According to a report on Bollywoodwoodlife.com, the director says that Mammootty had agreed to do the film in 2014. However, the script was modified over time and certain sequences were tweaked completely. Looking at the revised script, the makers felt that a female lead would be able to uplift the film and its plot, more than a male counterpart.

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is making his Tamil acting debut with the film. The acclaimed filmmaker plays a psychotic killer on the loose, with Nayanthara playing a CID officer who goes after him. Actor Vijay Sethupathi also marks a special appearance with his famous 'Are you okay baby?' line from Naanum Rowdy Thaan an the end of the film's trailer. Apart from Kashyap and Nayanthara, the film also stars Raashi Khanna and Atharvaa.

Produced by CJ Jayakumar of Cameo Films India, Imaikkaa Nodigal has music composed by Hip Hop Tamizha.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 08:36 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Imaikkaa Nodigal #Kollywood #Mammootty #Nayanthara #R Ajay Gnanamuthu #Southside #Tamil Cinema #Tamil Movies

also see

How Ajith's reported involvement in Tamil remake of Pink could prove to be a gamechanger for Tamil cinema

How Ajith's reported involvement in Tamil remake of Pink could prove to be a gamechanger for Tamil cinema

Kolamavu Kokila will be an acid test for Nayanthara, after lukewarm response to Dora and Aramm

Kolamavu Kokila will be an acid test for Nayanthara, after lukewarm response to Dora and Aramm

Prabhu Deva on his upcoming film Lakshmi: An emotional dance drama that’ll make audiences laugh and cry

Prabhu Deva on his upcoming film Lakshmi: An emotional dance drama that’ll make audiences laugh and cry