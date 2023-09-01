'I'm not in mood': Tamannaah Bhatia on marriage rumours with boyfriend Vijay Varma

Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are back from their dreamy getaway in the Maldives. In addition to being seen separately at the Mumbai airport while departing for their destination, the two arrived at the airport on Thursday, in the same way as per media reports. Now, while the Lust Stories 2 co-actors are doing superbly at work, their personal life has gained attention in recent months. Since they acknowledged dating each other, the two have been under scrutiny for their next move in their relationship.

In a recent interview with News 18, Tamannaah spilled the beans on her next priorities, recent success with many projects and wedding rumours with boyfriend Vijay Varma.

Marriage rumours

While marriage rumours circulated after Tamannaah and Vijay acknowledged calling each other their ‘happy place’ and ‘breaking dating rules’ to be with each other in a separate interview with Film Companion, the Bholaa Shankar actress has denied them now, just as before. “I’m not in the mood to get married right now,” she said. “My career is progressing very well right now, and I want to focus on it. I do believe in marriage and eventually, it will happen but right now my happy place is on the sets. I am enjoying the variety of work that has been coming in and I hope it continues to stay like that.”

Personal life

While talking about her personal life, Tamannaah Bhatia reiterated that people focusing on the actress’ personal life don’t bother her. While elaborating further on the same, the Jailer star added that sometimes when people who know her say things, it hurts. However, in the long run, what matters is what she says to herself. “So, I have had a very strong demarcation in my career when it comes to my work and personal life,” she further stated.

Professional success

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia added, “I have had six releases in five months and I am thankful for all the work that has come out. The reason for this is that people appreciate and like it. I feel there is only one life and I want to do everything I can. Being an actor is something I enjoy the most. This is one thing I wake up to and love doing. It’s a fantastic time and I am just trying to make the most of it.”

Recently, Tamannaah shared pictures on her Instagram account enjoying ‘off-duty’ time in the Maldives, and the snaps were probably clicked by Vijay Varma. At least that’s what the internet users thought. In the pictures, the actress could be seen enjoying nature’s glory to the fullest. She wore unique beach outfits as she posed against a breathtaking rainbow backdrop.

Work Front

Work wise, Tamannah Bhatia has had several hits this year. The 33-year-old first appeared in Jee Karda, a romantic drama web series for which she received positive feedback. The Baahubali star was next seen alongside boyfriend Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.

Last month saw the release of Bholaa Shankar, with Chiranjeevi in the lead and Jailer featuring superstar Rajinikanth. The actor’s latest release is Aakhri Sach, a crime thriller released on Disney+ Hotstar last week.

Vijay Varma will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He last appeared in Dahaad and Kaalkoot.