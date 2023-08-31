Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been basking in the success of her latest TV series, Aakhri Sach, posted vacation pictures from the Maldives recently. Dressed in different beach outfits in a set of pictures, the Jailer star seemed occupied soaking in the sun and enjoying nature’s glory to the fullest. This extravagance has however led to fans assuming that the lovebirds and Lust Stories 2 co-stars Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are off to tropical paradise together. Based on a Pinkvilla report, the duo were spotted separately at Mumbai airport before leaving for their destination.

Tamannaah captioned her photos with rainbow emojis.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Uploaded only a few hours ago, the post has amassed over 5.8 lakh views.

While the 33-year-old was spotted in a pink beachwear against a rainbow in the first natural setting, in the next she was seen playing with the sand. Her beach accessories included uber-cool sunglasses, a bracelet, and multilayered necklaces. Describing her state of mind, she posed in a giant hat that read ‘Off Duty’ on it.

In the last slide, the Lust Stories 2 star relaxed on a hammock in a printed yellow shirt and denim shorts, setting the appropriate mood for the occasion. While Vijay Varma was nowhere to be found in the vacation album, fans hoped it was him who clicked the pictures.

Check out some of the comments below:

Actor Raashii Khanna commented, “Sundar!”

Popular celebrity page Instant Bollywood wrote, “Love those beachy vibes.”

YouTuber Vidyu Raman wrote, “Love that hat! Much needed.”

Singer Shilpa Rao commented, “Pretty Pretty.”

One user noted, “Jo yeh photo kheench raha hai woh definitely Vijay Varma hai.”

In addition, several others tagged Tamannaah Bhatia’s boyfriend-actor Vijay Varma in the comment section, applauding him for such beautiful clicks.

Ever since the Baahubali star called Vijay Varma her ‘happy place’ in an interview with the Film Companion, the duo have often been spotted together by the paparazzis on dinner and movie dates in Mumbai.

Professional commitments

Work wise, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer and Chiranjeevi’s film Bhola Shankar. This year, she also appeared in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, opposite Vijay Varma and in the Amazon Prime Video series Jee Karda.

Vijay Varma will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He was last seen in the Prime Video-based series Dahaad and the suspense-crime drama Kaalkoot.