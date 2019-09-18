IIFA Awards 2019 all you need to know: Ayushmann Khurrana to host; Sara Ali Khan set to perform at the ceremony

IIFA Awards 2019, the annual travelling International Indian Film Academy Awards, is a two-day celebration of all things Bollywood, which culminates in a glittering awards ceremony. This year, IIFA 2019 kickstarted in Mumbai on 16 September with IIFA Rocks, where the technical awards, for Bollywood films released in 2018, were honoured. On 18 September, the main awards night will take place, where the popular categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress trophies will be given away.

As the countdown to arguably the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, here is a rundown on what is in store for the 20th edition of IIFA Awards.

Hosts



Ayushmann Khurrana, along with brother Aparshakti, will take over the mantle of hosting the IIFA Awards ceremony this year. He took to social media to share the news, and also shared a few pictures from his rehearsals.

Aren’t we all excited to watch this brother duo’s enchanting chemistry on the IIFA stage? Book your tickets now & witness it LIVE. Click here: https://t.co/RAoETZo85e#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/cI1e0X2mz0 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 17, 2019

Nominations

Indian Cinema has had an incredible journey past year, with a varied number of distinctive films, that not only took the box office by storm but also fetched rave reviews. After winning the National Film Award honour for Best Feature film in Hindi, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun has received maximum nods, 13 in total, closely followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat and Alia Bhatt's Raazi, with 10 nominations each. While Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has been nominated in seven categories, Ayushmann’s quirky comedy Badhaai Ho has received nods in six categories.

IIFA Rocks 2019



IIFA Rocks is an event that precedes the actual awards ceremony. It brings together the best of what Bollywood has to offer from films, fashion, music to dance. This year, Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun clinched the most number of technical awards, including for screenplay and background score. Padmaavat bagged the Best Cinematography award, Badhaai Ho won the Best Dialogue award, and 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat was awarded with the trophy for Best Choreography. Tummbad nabbed the trophy for the Best Sound Design.

Venue

The 2019 IIFA Awards will be held in India for the first time in history. Mumbai will host the 20th IIFA awards ceremony, where the megastars of Hindi film industry will celebrate another bumper year. The event has been held in countries around the world since it began in 2000, with previous host cities being London, Toronto, Singapore, and most recently, Bangkok.

Performances

Sara Ali Khan, who made a promising entry in the industry in 2018, is all set to debut at the IIFA this year. According to India TV, Sara will perform on the songs of her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The report also notes actors Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Katrina Kaif will perform to make the event a memorable one.

