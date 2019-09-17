IIFA 2019 Technical Awards winners list: Andhadhun bags Best Screenplay, Background Score, Sound Mixing honours

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will be hosted for the first time in India. While the main event will take place on Wednesday, the winners under the technical categories have already been announced at IIFA Rocks, the annual gala that took place on Monday night.

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun clinched the most number of technical awards, including for screenplay and background score.

Padmaavat bagged the Best Cinematography award, Badhaai Ho won the Best Dialogue award, and 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat was awarded with the trophy for Best Choreography. Tummbad nabbed the trophy for the Best Sound Design.

Every scene in Padmaavat came to life thanks to the magnificent work of Sudeep Chatterjee ISC! We congratulate him on bagging the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Cinematography.#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/kCYNmUL6Nz — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

It takes a team to bring out the best and the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Screenplay was certainly well-deserved by this talented team! Congratulations to Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemanth Rao for this achievement.#iifa20 pic.twitter.com/RCHPej17ri — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

The essence of a Bollywood film comes from its dramatic dialogues and Badhaai Ho had a brilliant bunch of them! Akshat Ghildial truly delivered and took home the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Best Dialogue.#iifa #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/GT5Bj7ceI3 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Andhadhun was truly a showcase of editing done right and we have Pooja Ladha Surti to thank for that! Indeed a well-deserved win for Editing!#iifa20#iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/IlAYsFHUTi — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

The whole nation danced to Ghoomar and that says it all! Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi Tommaar rightly take the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Choreography.#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/bizRGmNXDX — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

With a host of moments spent at the edge of the seat, Tumbbad featured sound to perfectly deliver the right feeling! Kunal Sharma killed it with Tumbbad and snatched up the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Sound Design.#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/JEqwohz4Q9 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

A beautiful blend of sounds deserves the most glamorous of awards! Ajay Kumar P.B did a fabulous job with Andhadhun and took home the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Sound Mixing.#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/XY3ww7UBj3 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Another one for team Andhadhun as Daniel B. George picks up the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Background Score deserving every bit of praise!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/6fGXWmsfdV — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Dramatic visuals had us all mesmerised as Filmgate Films AB brought the house down with their skilled work! Congratulations on winning the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Special Effects (VISUALS)!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/3d6YHnOQ7t — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

