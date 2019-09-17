You are here:

IIFA 2019 Technical Awards winners list: Andhadhun bags Best Screenplay, Background Score, Sound Mixing honours

FP Staff

Sep 17, 2019 11:30:43 IST

The 20th edition of  International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will be hosted for the first time in India. While the main event will take place on Wednesday, the winners under the technical categories have already been announced at IIFA Rocks, the annual gala that took place on Monday night.

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun clinched the most number of technical awards, including for screenplay and background score.

IIFA 2019 Technical Awards winners list: Andhadhun bags Best Screenplay, Background Score, Sound Mixing honours

Posters of Andhadhun (left), Padmaavat (centre) and Badhaai Ho

Padmaavat bagged the Best Cinematography award, Badhaai Ho won the Best Dialogue award, and 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat was awarded with the trophy for Best Choreography. Tummbad nabbed the trophy for the Best Sound Design.

Check out the winners here

 

 

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 11:30:43 IST

tags: Andhadhun , Badhaai Ho , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , IIFA , IIFA Awards 2019 , Padmaavat , Tumbbad

also see

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's film goes on floors, will release on 13 March 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana's film goes on floors, will release on 13 March 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana on success of Dream Girl: It'll help my other less mainstream films gain mileage

Ayushmann Khurrana on success of Dream Girl: It'll help my other less mainstream films gain mileage

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy earns Rs 26.47 cr in two days

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's comedy earns Rs 26.47 cr in two days