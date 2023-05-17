Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan director will not only trace his beginnings in cinema during ‘Director’s Cut with Kabir Khan’, along with thoughts and anecdotes but also share five tips for aspiring directors.

The National Award-winning director of Mary Kom, who is also the applauded production designer of films like Black and Saawariya, will draw or create a set design on a chosen subject while conducting ‘A 360 degrees of creativity in Cinema with Omung Kumar’

The biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), returns for its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 26th and 27th of this year.

This highly-anticipated annual event is set to be held at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment stage. Among the many highlights of the event are two IIFA Masterclasses – ‘Directors Cut with Kabir Khan’ and ‘A 360 Degrees of Creativity in Cinema with Omung Kumar’, which will be held at The Community Hub, part of twofour54’s media and entertainment community Yas Creative Hub.

Moderated by Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner Hans Fraikin, the IIFA ‘Directors Cut’ series will talk about the art of storytelling from behind the camera. The session will aim to educate, motivate and inspire film enthusiasts, students of cinema and other attendees interested in the Indian film industry.

Knowledge exchange with Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan, an Indian film director, screenwriter and cinematographer, has delivered large-scale cinematic projects with logistical efficiency and creative flourish. His 2012 thriller, Ek Tha Tiger, flagged off the most successful action franchise in Bollywood and YRF’s spy universe. His 2015 comedy-drama, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in UAE. More recently, his 2021 biographical sports drama,’83, has been much-feted, getting one of the widest openings in overseas centres, including UAE.

During the Masterclass at IIFA 2023, Kabir will share his thoughts on cinema and some anecdotes from his 27-year journey, starting from his early days as a cinematographer on Gautam Ghose’s Beyond the Himalayas, a documentary filmed for the Discovery Channel in 1996. He will recount how he discovered his aspiration to become a filmmaker and how his stint in news and documentary helped shape his career as a feature film director. During the conversation, Kabir will also touch on how he goes about choosing a story and refining scripts, as well as his unique style of storytelling and his views on the future of the film industry.

The session has already sparked a lot of interest. Kabir himself is excited to share interesting case studies, notes on character development and casting, and how he goes about translating his vision on screen.

“I’m really looking forward to the interaction as it will give me a chance to retrospect and introspect on my choices too. This kind of knowledge exchange not only makes for a stimulating conversation, it also works to the benefit of cinema. I will not only be celebrating box-office wins and awards, but also reflecting on the failures of projects one was passionate about and negative press which can dent your confidence as a filmmaker momentarily, but can never keep you down,” asserts Kabir, who will be sharing details about his dream projects and plans for the future, along with five tips for aspiring directors.

Interactive Session and Creation with Omung Kumar

The Masterclass with Omung Kumar promises to be just as enthralling. Often described as a “creative genius”, Omung is an award-winning artist, production designer, art director, writer and director in Indian cinema and television.

From a TV host and an aspiring actor, he went on to do the production design for many big productions, including Chameli, Black and Sawaariya. In 2014, Omung debuted as a director with the Mary Kom biopic, which bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. He went on to spearhead three more films, including PM Narendra Modi.

Omung will discuss how his dream of being an actor enabled him to understand and develop his creative streak. He will also reveal how long it takes to create an ‘Omung Kumar’ piece of art. “I will be sharing a case study or two from favourite projects, along with influences and inspirations that helped create these works of art. The idea is to help understand how to take their flair for painting into the world of film and television,” asserts the production designer and filmmaker Omung Kumar.

During the session, Omung could also be persuaded to pick one TV show that he would love to recreate, explaining how he would change it from its existing style.

While debating on the standout moments in his career as an art director, Omung will share what inspired him to direct a challenging genre like a sports biopic of a living person still winning laurels, his prep for Mary Kom and how much being an artist has impacted his work as a director.

“The interaction will be a journey in itself, starting from the beginning to what I am doing next, if the awards and accolades have influenced my thoughts and changed my work, along with a few words of wisdom for those who plan to follow me into the industry,” he says.

What will set this interactive session apart is that Omung will not only discuss his career in television, films and what he has created, but he will also draw or create a set design on a chosen subject while conducting the masterclass. This piece will be auctioned for charity or donated to Yas Creative Hub, where it will be displayed in a prominent show area.

Know more about Hair and Makeup

ZERO Makeup and team NABILA partnered with the acclaimed International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA’s) in 2018 and are going to be the official hair and makeup partners for the 23rd Edition OF IIFA Weekend and Awards, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The fabulous partnership has led to the upcoming collaboration, where Nabila’s well-honed aesthetics and innovation will once again be seen on the IIFA stage.

With an innate genius for remaining ahead of time, Nabila has constantly fostered the upward spiral of her career with new benchmarks and unforgettable images. The brand now spearheads a network of salons recognized for their innovative techniques. The same expertise is applied on-ground with the team consistently collaborating with a wide range of awards ceremonies and fashion weeks, having won more than 100 awards and gaining global significance as a creative powerhouse.

Ahead of the masterclass, Nabila said, “I am thankful to IIFA for adding the hair and makeup segment to the creative workshop series. Here I will share insights into the pitch, process and production involved in image making.”

