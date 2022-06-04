Kartik Aaryan recently featured in the Bollywood blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is set to enter the Rs 150 crore club at the box office.

One of the biggest Bollywood events, the IIFA Awards is currently happening in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. While the main event is set to happen today, we saw Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King winning the hearts of millions with their electrifying performances at IIFA Rocks, which was hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.

Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and others graced the event. The heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan also landed in Abu Dhabi for the event but was not able to attend IIFA ROCKS and will also miss the main event as he is down with COVID. Yes, the actor has contracted the virus and is taking rest to recover from it.

Let's hope the actor recovers soon and entertain us with his acting skills. The handsome hunk is currently basking the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is going super-strong at the box office and is nearing the Rs 150 crore mark. Directed by Anees Bazmee of Welcome, Ready, No Entry and Mubarakan fame, the horror-comedy also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Amar Upadhyay and others.

He will be next seen in Shehzada, which is the official remake of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Rohit Dhawan of Desi Boyz and Dishoom fame, the film also features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind under the banners T-Series Films, Allu Entertainment, Haarika & Hassine Creations and Brat Films.

