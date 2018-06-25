You are here:

IIFA 2018: Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol perform to hit songs at the awards ceremony

FP Staff

Jun,25 2018 10:14:06 IST

Bangkok: Veteran actor Rekha, in a rare public performance, and Ranbir Kapoor brought the curtains down at the IIFA Awards 2018 as they enthralled audiences with their riveting dance moves.

Ranbir Kapoor sets the stage on fire with his performance. Twitter/@IIFA

This year's award ceremony, hosted by director Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh and held at Bangkok's famed Siam Niramit theatre, was a glittery affair with stars like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol and others gracing the green carpet.

Rekha, at 63, dressed in light pink anarkali, proved that age is just a number for her as she mesmerised the audiences with her performance on vintage tracks such as 'Salaam-e-Ishq' from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' from Umrao Jaan and 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' from Mughal-e-Azam.

At the end of her 20-minute-long performance, the audience gave a big shout out to the star as well as a well-deserved standing ovation that left her overwhelmed with joy. The younger lot of Bollywood, that included Ranbir, Varun, Arjun, Kartik, Kriti and Nushrat, descended on the stage to pay their tributes to the veteran star.

Ranbir, who is awaiting the release of his next Sanju, was the penultimate performer at the awards and the actor arrived in style to the tunes of his rock songs 'Sadda Haq' and 'Bulleya'. During his pulsating performance, he grooved on popular tracks of his own films including 'Badtameez Dil', 'Besharam', 'Balam Pichkari' and others.

Ranbir's performance was preceded by that of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor.

Shraddha performed on a medley of tracks such as 'Lagti Lahore Diya', 'Naah Naah Goriye' and 'Bom Diggy Diggy', while Kriti and Arjun danced together on songs like 'Raabta', 'Tune Maari Seetiyan' and 'Hawa Hawa'.

Varun was another star of the evening as he looked like a Jedi from Star Wars while dancing on Badlapur track 'Jee Karda' with a prop sword that could be easily mistaken for a lightsaber.

He later turned the heat on, showing off his spectacular dancing skills on the tracks 'Sau Tarah Ke' from Dishoom, 'Ha Toh Sahi' from Judwaa 2 and Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. His energetic act came to an end with 'Tan Tana Tan' where he engaged in a dance-off with his exact duplicate on a screen.

Bobby Deol, who is coming fresh from the success of Race 3, took the audiences back to the late 90s and early 2000s as he danced on hit songs from his films such as Gupt, Barsaat and Soldier. He was later joined by Iulia Vantur and the two then danced on Race 3 songs — 'Selfish' and 'Party Chale On'.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan was the first performer at the ceremony and he grooved on the songs of his film during his act.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 10:21 AM

