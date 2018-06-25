IIFA 2018: Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol perform to hit songs at the awards ceremony

Bangkok: Veteran actor Rekha, in a rare public performance, and Ranbir Kapoor brought the curtains down at the IIFA Awards 2018 as they enthralled audiences with their riveting dance moves.

This year's award ceremony, hosted by director Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh and held at Bangkok's famed Siam Niramit theatre, was a glittery affair with stars like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol and others gracing the green carpet.

Rekha, at 63, dressed in light pink anarkali, proved that age is just a number for her as she mesmerised the audiences with her performance on vintage tracks such as 'Salaam-e-Ishq' from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' from Umrao Jaan and 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' from Mughal-e-Azam.

The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn't be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

At the end of her 20-minute-long performance, the audience gave a big shout out to the star as well as a well-deserved standing ovation that left her overwhelmed with joy. The younger lot of Bollywood, that included Ranbir, Varun, Arjun, Kartik, Kriti and Nushrat, descended on the stage to pay their tributes to the veteran star.

Ranbir, who is awaiting the release of his next Sanju, was the penultimate performer at the awards and the actor arrived in style to the tunes of his rock songs 'Sadda Haq' and 'Bulleya'. During his pulsating performance, he grooved on popular tracks of his own films including 'Badtameez Dil', 'Besharam', 'Balam Pichkari' and others.

And now for the ROCKSTAR performance of this starry night! Presenting to you the reason for many racing heart beats- #RanbirKapoor on the stage of #IIFA2018 ! @IIFA pic.twitter.com/oL4iXhEo5N — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

#RanbirKapoor set the standards for a kickass performance with his smooth moves. #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/ymlvUvRnNE — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

It's amazing how #RanbirKapoor brings so much charm even to a rugged avatar! #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/OQoMWxqeIa — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Ranbir's performance was preceded by that of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor.

No one slays on stage quite like @ShraddhaKapoor ! We couldn’t get enough of her killer moves at #IIFA2018 tonight! @IIFA pic.twitter.com/iEIHPPfrNy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

. @ShraddhaKapoor brought the heat to the IIFA stage with her sizzling performance #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/TdrS4HUnja — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Shraddha performed on a medley of tracks such as 'Lagti Lahore Diya', 'Naah Naah Goriye' and 'Bom Diggy Diggy', while Kriti and Arjun danced together on songs like 'Raabta', 'Tune Maari Seetiyan' and 'Hawa Hawa'.

Energy levels are bound to go through the roof when these two take the stage! @arjunk26 and @kritisanon at #Iifa2018 @iifa pic.twitter.com/c5fEqDvWaY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

Varun was another star of the evening as he looked like a Jedi from Star Wars while dancing on Badlapur track 'Jee Karda' with a prop sword that could be easily mistaken for a lightsaber.

He later turned the heat on, showing off his spectacular dancing skills on the tracks 'Sau Tarah Ke' from Dishoom, 'Ha Toh Sahi' from Judwaa 2 and Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. His energetic act came to an end with 'Tan Tana Tan' where he engaged in a dance-off with his exact duplicate on a screen.

Bobby Deol, who is coming fresh from the success of Race 3, took the audiences back to the late 90s and early 2000s as he danced on hit songs from his films such as Gupt, Barsaat and Soldier. He was later joined by Iulia Vantur and the two then danced on Race 3 songs — 'Selfish' and 'Party Chale On'.

They have got us grooving right with them! @thedeol and #IuliaVantur setting the stage on fire with their performance at #Iifa2018⁠ ⁠ @IIFA pic.twitter.com/Dyvqywq1F8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan was the first performer at the ceremony and he grooved on the songs of his film during his act.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 10:21 AM