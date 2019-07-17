You are here:

Andhadhun, Gully Boy lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2019

Press Trust of India

Jul 17, 2019 17:39:51 IST

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing have dominated the nominations for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2019.

The three filmmakers will be vying for the award of Best Director and they are joined by Thiagarajan Kumararaja of Super Deluxe, Praveen Morchhale of Widow of Silence, Jhanu Barua of Bhoga Khirikee and Abhishek Chaubey of Sonchiriya, in the category.

Andhadhun, Gully Boy lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun. YouTube

Bulbul Can Sing, which had its world premiere at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, is also nominated in the Best Indie Film category.

While, Andhadhun and Gully Boy will fight it out for Best Film award. Badhaai Ho, Sui Dhaaga and Super Deluxe are the other nominees.

Tabu, who will be attending the festival with Raghavan, has received a nod in Best Actress category. She is pitted against Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho), Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Rituparna Sengupta (Ahaa Re), Jigmeet Dewa Lhamo (Chuskit) and Zerifa Wahid (Bhoga Khirikee).

In the Best Actor segment, the fight is between Ayushman Khuranna (Andhadhun), Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy), Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe), Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle), Amitabh Bachchan (Badla), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Namdev Gaurav (Namdev Bhau - In Search of Silence).

The awards will be presented to the winners on 8 August during the annual ceremony at the Palais Theatre.

The jury comprises of Oscar-winning editor Jill Bilcock, screenwriter Fred Schepisi, and actors Victoria Hill and Vince Colosimo.

The film extravaganza, in its 10th edition, will be held from 8 to 17 August. Shah Rukh Khan is the chief guest at the festival.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 17:39:51 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Amitabh Bachchan , Andhadhun , Ayushmann Khurrana , Badhaai Ho , badla , Bhoga Khirikee , Bollywood , Bulbul Can Sing , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gully Boy , iffm 2019 , Indian Film Festival of Melbourne , jigmeet dewa lhamo , Manoj Bajpayee , Neena Gupta , Ranveer Singh , Rima Das , Rituparna Sengupta , Shah Rukh Khan , Sonchiriya , Sriram Raghavan , sui dhagaa , Super Deluxe , Uri: The Surgical Strike , Vicky Kaushal , Vijay Sethupathi , Widow of Silence , Zerifa Wahid , Zoya Akhtar

also see

Tabu, Sriram Raghavan to attend Andhadhun's screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Tabu, Sriram Raghavan to attend Andhadhun's screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Shah Rukh Khan to present Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing as opening film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Shah Rukh Khan to present Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing as opening film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, nabs NETPAC Award at South Korea film festival

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, nabs NETPAC Award at South Korea film festival