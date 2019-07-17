You are here:

Andhadhun, Gully Boy lead nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2019

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing have dominated the nominations for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2019.

The three filmmakers will be vying for the award of Best Director and they are joined by Thiagarajan Kumararaja of Super Deluxe, Praveen Morchhale of Widow of Silence, Jhanu Barua of Bhoga Khirikee and Abhishek Chaubey of Sonchiriya, in the category.

Bulbul Can Sing, which had its world premiere at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, is also nominated in the Best Indie Film category.

While, Andhadhun and Gully Boy will fight it out for Best Film award. Badhaai Ho, Sui Dhaaga and Super Deluxe are the other nominees.

Tabu, who will be attending the festival with Raghavan, has received a nod in Best Actress category. She is pitted against Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho), Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Rituparna Sengupta (Ahaa Re), Jigmeet Dewa Lhamo (Chuskit) and Zerifa Wahid (Bhoga Khirikee).

In the Best Actor segment, the fight is between Ayushman Khuranna (Andhadhun), Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy), Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe), Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle), Amitabh Bachchan (Badla), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Namdev Gaurav (Namdev Bhau - In Search of Silence).

The awards will be presented to the winners on 8 August during the annual ceremony at the Palais Theatre.

The jury comprises of Oscar-winning editor Jill Bilcock, screenwriter Fred Schepisi, and actors Victoria Hill and Vince Colosimo.

The film extravaganza, in its 10th edition, will be held from 8 to 17 August. Shah Rukh Khan is the chief guest at the festival.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 17:39:51 IST