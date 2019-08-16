IFFM 2019: Gurinder Chadha’s dramedy Blinded by the Light to close film festival on 17 August

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2019 will officially close its tenth edition with the screening of Gurinder Chadha’s Blinded by the Light. Complete with Bollywood performances by children, Chadha will grace the occasion to take questions for the audience post the event.

Based on the book by journalist Sarfaraz Manzoor, Blinded by the Light has been lauded for its fresh narrative. It’s said to be amongst the best coming of age stories from the subcontinent talking about the quintessential immigrant inside story from a lived-in perspective. It’s also a tribute to Bruce Springsteen’s and his works.

The film was first screened at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and bagged a mega worldwide distribution deal. It’s scheduled to release in India this week.

The movie, featuring Viveik Kalra and Hayley Atwell along with Nell Williams in the lead, is Chadha’s feature offering post Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “Soaked in all issues and things close to our hearts, this is the film that will have a strong connect with the audience. Every Indian in Melbourne will feel in sync with the story as it is a narrative replete with stories close to their hearts. The universal story of immigrants said with the most personal touch."

This year, the IFFM screened over 60 films in over 20 languages, including Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe, National award-winning Bulbul Can Sing, Bhoga Khirkee and the Oscar-winning Period: End of Sentence.

