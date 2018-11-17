IFFI 2018 to host 144 films from 68 countries in international competition section

Panaji: The upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to be held in Goa, will be screening 212 films from 68 countries, an organiser said on Friday.

The festival will open with Julien Landais' film The Aspern Papers, which is based on a novel written by acclaimed writer Henry James. The star cast, including Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Joely Richardson, Julia Robins, Morgane Polanski and Nicholas Howe, will be present on the opening day of the event, which will run from 20 to 28 November.

"The international competition section has 15 films out of which three are Indian. That is a mandatory thing that has been going on for a period of time. And the competition section represents films produced and co-produced by 22 different countries," festival Director Chaitanya Prasad said.

Israel has been chosen as the focus country for the event, which will include a package of films from the middle-eastern country, Prasad added.

"As far as the countries are concerned, in the international section there are about 144 international films from 68 countries. There are 15 acclaimed films that will vie for the Golden Peacock award. We have two debut filmmakers who have made it to the international competition section," he said.

"There are two international premieres, 15 Asian premieres and about 60 Indian premieres," Prasad said, adding that 15 films which will be screened at the event have also been submitted as entries for the Academy Awards.

The festival will also feature a retrospective section of famous Swedish director Ingmar Bergman.

(Also read — IFFI 2018: Akshay Kumar, Chitrangda Singh will attend film festival to present their sports-centric films)

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018 09:52 AM