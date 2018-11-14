IFFI 2018: Film festival to open with world premiere of Jonathan Rhys-Meyers starrer The Aspern Papers

International Film Festival of India 2018 (IFFI) will open with the world premiere of The Aspern Papers, starring Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in the lead. It is the first feature from director Julien Landais, adapted from the novella by Henry James, which is based on the letters Percy Bysshe Shelley wrote to Mary Shelley's stepsister, Claire Clairmont.

The Aspern Papers, set in the late 19th century will tell the story of an American editor determined to get his hands on the letters his icon, the Romantic poet Jeffrey Aspern, wrote to his beautiful lover and muse, Juliana Bordereau. Juliana lives in a Venetian palazzo with her niece Miss Tina, who she seems to control and Morton tries to manipulate. But when the ambitious adventurer trifles with Miss Tina’s affections she learns to see through his scheme.

The film was shot where Henry James actually wrote it - a specific location in Venice.

Vanessa Radgrave, Joely Richardson, Julia Robins and Morgane Polanski are also part of the star cast and will be present at the screening along with Meyers and Landais.

IFFI will be held from 20 to 28 November in Goa. The 49th edition of the movie gala will celebrate diversity as it showcases 212 films from over 68 countries. This year, Israel is the focus country of the event.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 11:45 AM