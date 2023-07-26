Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was anticipated for a long time, mostly due to the clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the box-office on July 21. It has turned out to be a success at the ticket windows. However, Tesla founder and former Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a social media dig at the movie. He tweeted- “It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word “patriarchy”, you will pass out before the movie ends.”

In one of the scenes in the film, a tense yet comical conversation between a school girl and Barbie (a vibrant Margot Robbie) veers into consumerism and fascism and Barbie cannot stop crying. Simultaneously, Ken (a sensational Ryan Gosling) learns a thing or two about patriarchy. This is all unfolding when these two idiosyncratic characters step from their world and arrive in the real world. The tone of the film is purposely OTT (no puns here) and so are the performances. Everyone who came on board must have been told how to enact and approach their scenes, with madness and mayhem. All they were required to do was just have some fun.

Barbie develops bad breath, flat feet, and cellulite one morning and all hell breaks loose. The excessiveness of the extravagant frames (mostly filled with the colour pink) never become a hindrance as the pacing remains swift and the humour smart and silly. A breathless monologue by America Ferrera on womanhood, sacrifices, and everything in general roars, so do many lines about patriarchy and women’s rights and choices. It’s ingenious of Gerwig to weave all these chaotic and contrasting elements into one narrative and make you chuckle and contemplate at the same time.