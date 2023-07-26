WATCH | Barbie fever touches peak as Burj Khalifa displays doll's 3D ad

Taking Barbie fever to a whole new level, ignited by Greta Gerwig’s box-office hit film, a giant 3D ad in front of Dubai’s astounding skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, stunned the internet. As photos and videos featuring the marketing gimmick appeared online, internet users gasped at the extraordinary gesture. The recently released film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles has set a high bar for film marketing’s future with brands, influencers, and the food industry all joining the cause as a whole.

The movie has emerged with impressive collections after hitting the theatres elsewhere earlier this weekend on 21 July. The world’s most popular doll is enjoying never-before-heard branding ranging from pink Google search, pink accommodation options, pink themed meals, desserts and now, a face on one of the world’s tallest buildings, United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Burj Khalifa.

Although the movie’s release in the UAE has been delayed to 31 August, the film’s marketing team hasn’t given up on building up the buzz.

The video shows a giant Barbie doll donning a black and white dress, paired with white cat-eye sunglasses and black heels standing in her well-kept enormous box and placed next to the Burj Khalifa. The clip ends with Barbie stepping out and striking a pose.

It was created by Eye Studio, a creative content and social media agency, and uploaded on their account as a computer-generated imagery (CGI) video. The UAE-based agency specialises in animations and illustrations.

They captioned the post: “Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?”

Check out the viral post:

The post garnered over 1.8 lakh likes.

Check out some of the responses below:

One user wrote: “Bravo.” “MEGA-STAR,” said another. A third commented: ‘Sad that we can’t do something like this in Switzerland. Would be pretty cool!” “When can I see this projection? I am in Dubai,” asked a fourth.

The movie’s plot revolves around Barbie and Ken frolicking in the colorful and idyllic world of Barbie Land. However, once they are exposed to the real world, they discover both the joys and perils of living alongside people.

As per Deadline, a Hollywood-based online news site, Greta Gerwig’s movie opened at $356 million worldwide and minted a record start at the box office.