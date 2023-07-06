The talented and gorgeous actress Margot Robbie was only 23 when she came on board to play the prominent role in Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf of Wall Street. While the film garnered tremendous response for its performances and Martin Scorsese’s direction, foul, profanity and nudity became the talking points among the audience.

According to Ladbible, in a conversation with a radio show, when Margot was asked whether the makers had a tough time for finding a perfect body character for the movie, she replied, “They have things called merkins, which is like a wig but for genitilia.” The actress continued, “I remember on Wolf of Wall Street, there was an entire merkin room, there was a whole room full of merkins.” She added, “I guess people would go in and pick one out… It was fascinating and a little-known fact about the filmmaking industry.”

When questioned about how she coped with all the nudity, she replied, “Honestly, you get desensitised so fast.”

Earlier, the actress spoke about nudity in an interview and said, “I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell.”

She added, “But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film, they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.”

On the work front, Margot Robbie is gearing up for the release of Barbie, which also features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell in prominent roles. It is directed by Greta Gerwig.

