Content creator-turned-actor Dolly Singh is still remembered as ‘Raju Ki Mummy’ — one of her most popular character sketches on Instagram. She was recently seen in Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL and has also acted in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Modern Love. In a chat with Firstpost, Dolly Singh talks about her big screen dreams, her entrepreneurial spirit and discusses the nuances of the content creation industry. Excerpts:

Content creation didn’t exist as an industry back when you were growing up. What did you think of becoming when you grow up?

I had very cliched dreams of becoming a pilot or a doctor. But I also had a very hidden dream, I would feel jealous of child actors when I would see them onscreen and would act in the bathroom. But you realise the realities of the world when you grow up. So I focused on studying and moving out of Nainital. I knew I had to do something in entertainment but didn’t have any connections to be in the industry.

What change have you observed in content creation industry from when you started to now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

Back then it was very unorganised. It still is but it was more then. People didn’t take it seriously. Now even the elderly watch content and know what kind of videos there are. There is recognition and acknowledgement today. We also have guidelines so it makes everything more convenient and a sought after profession. Everyone wants to experiment and try their hands at content now.

But does that also make it important to keep reinventing yourself?

There is more competition but there’s so much variety for the audience. People are watching content 24X7. So there’s an audience for everyone. As a creator you can create your own niche.

You’ve acted in a film and series now. Do you wish to pursue acting more seriously?

Today there are so many roles for actors and the representation is a lot more. I have been blessed with sweet roles. Personally, I feel I want to experiment more, something that challenges me a little.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

With your content and your brand endorsements (Colgate smile out loud campaign), you’ve tried breaking stereotypes. Is that a conscious decision or does it come to you organically? (for Colgate) organic?

I try to talk about body positivity through my content at times. My audience gives me confidence. The Colgate campaign happened organically as they were looking for someone with a different smile and came across an article where I had spoken about my teeth. I was scared at first at the response it would get as I had never seen such a smile in ads but we got a great response and even people from tier 3 cities now recognise me as ‘Colgate wali didi’.

How do you overcome creative block?

It’s a routine but it does break you. Working on the internet is fast faced. If you don’t connect well with the audience, someone else does.

You’ve become an entrepreneur now with a candle collection in collaboration with Rad Living. Was business always on your mind?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

My mother used to make candles at home and sell it to shops. Even my dad (who was a shopkeeper) kept her candles. So life came a full circle when i got this collaboration. I also plan to do inclusive merchandise someday.

What are your next projects?

I am trying to write a film as my heart lies in long form content. Characters on Instagram are not working anymore. People want to see the real person onscreen so I am adapting.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.