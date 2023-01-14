'If RRR is Alia Bhatt's film, PK is Ranbir Kapoor's film,' say netizens as certain sites call RRR an Alia Bhatt film

SS Rajamouli’s RRR achieved a great feat after winning the Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. After releasing in March 2022, the film became a big hit and also did good business at both domestic and international box offices. While the news of RRR winning the Golden Globe Award for Naatu Naatu came as a big surprise for the entire country, fans have been congratulating the entire team for their big win. However, things didn’t go quite well with actress Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood actress who plays a minor role in the film instantly became a target of the trolls.

Notably, this started after a section of media started calling RRR Alia Bhatt’s film while reporting the news of its Golden Globe victory. This immediately triggered a meme fest on social media and users spared no time to directly target the actress and the news report. This also took the news to headlines but for all the wrong reasons. It is since then that social media users are going all frenzy over the same.

People started mocking the role of Alia Bhatt in the film saying things like ‘Even the tiger had more space screen than Alia” and “If RRR is Alia Bhatt’s film, then PK is Ranbir Kapoor’s film.”

“If RRR is Alia Bhatt’s film, then Reliance is Anil Ambani’s company,” another person tweeted.

Check a few more memes:

If RRR is Alia Bhatt’s film, then Reliance is Anil Ambani’s company pic.twitter.com/eCQ9EQR8ki — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2023

In RRR, even the tiger received more screen time than Alia Bhatt. A tiger being treated unfairly?😂#GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/7OHn6T6APX — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) January 11, 2023

Role of Alia Bhatt in RRR is as big as height of Atul khatri. But this is how ecosystem works. pic.twitter.com/lSjm7ORk9C — Crish Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@bhatiacrish) January 11, 2023

RRR movie director when they said “Alia Bhatt’s movie won award” . pic.twitter.com/KrZ2A04Qrw — Gowri🌸 (@GokarnGowri) January 11, 2023

If RRR is Alia Bhatt’s film, then PK is Ranbir Kapoor’s film pic.twitter.com/Utvs7bllxH — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 11, 2023

Then Fast & Furious is Ali fazal’s franchise. pic.twitter.com/MM2KoxBYkS — Rajat Agrawal 🇮🇳 (@rajatag16) January 11, 2023

Shahid Kapoor ki Taal ka music was better pic.twitter.com/Gnldj733U7 — Bharat Cricket 🏏 (@BhartArmy) January 11, 2023

Then Mission: Impossible is Anil Kapoor’s film pic.twitter.com/rhxuHyOtAc — Dewashish Shahare (@Fatbatman____) January 11, 2023



About the song

Composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava, the peppy dance track bagged the Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category. It features lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan who showed off their best dancing skills on the beats.

Notably, apart from fans, prominent celebrities and personalities also congratulated the RRR team. Starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to some big actors from the south and Bollywood, the team has been graced with a ton of congratulatory messages.

