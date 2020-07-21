Idris Elba to be honoured with BAFTA special award for 'creative contribution to television'

Idris Elba thanked BAFTA for considering him and others for their dedication to the cause of pushing new talent into television

Actor Idris Elba, popularly known for his role as Stringer Bell in The Wire, will receive the BAFTA Special Award, one of the British Academy's highest honours, for his creative contribution to television.

The upcoming event is set to take place as a closed studio show on 31 July and will honour the 47-year-old actor for making the best use of his influence to push for further diversity in the cinema industry.

"It's a great privilege to be honored with the BAFTA Special Award. It's been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity conscious casting," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Elba's statement.

In 2016 he challenged British parliament on the matter and later used his production company Green Door Pictures to provide on-the-job training and help undiscovered talent.

The Luther star also thanked BAFTA for considering him and others for their dedication to the same cause.

"I thank BAFTA for recognizing myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment," the Thor actor noted.

This year's BAFTA TV Awards ceremony was earlier scheduled to be conducted in May but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the gala event will take place as a closed studio, socially distanced show, with Richard Ayoade as the host.

Raving about the efforts of the English actor, BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry added, "Idris is one of Britain's best-known actors in the UK and internationally with a long and successful career on-screen, and an accomplished director, producer, and writer."

"He is also a driving force for championing diversity, ensuring talented people from all backgrounds achieve their potential. We're delighted to recognise Idris, and his outstanding work, at this year's ceremony," Berry concluded.

Earlier in March, the actor, and his wife Sabrina had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the duo had updated their health status later through a video recording posted on Twitter. They said they are "doing okay, still asymptomatic."

Meanwhile, the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, celebrating behind-the-camera talent, took place on 17 July, with Chernobyl as the big winner. The HBO and Sky's nuclear drama swept prizes in seven categories.