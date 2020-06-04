You are here:

BAFTA TV Awards 2020 nominations: HBO show Chernobyl gets maximum nods; The Crown, Fleabag follow

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will celebrate the best of television broadcast in the United Kingdom during 2019 in a live show at the end of July - though with stars and studio audience absent.

Chernobyl, HBO’s critically acclaimed dramatisation of events surrounding the world’s worst nuclear accident, tops the roll-call of nominations announced on Thursday, with 14.

“We’ve had over 500 entries this year... (so) it was really fiercely contested,” BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar told Reuters TV.

Nominations fall into two categories, television and television craft, with winners of the former to be announced at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony on 31 July.

As things stand with the coronavirus pandemic, nominees are expected to film their speeches rather than appear in person and there are no plans for a big audience. There will however be a live element to the BBC show, which actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade will present.

“All those details are being worked out at the moment because the social distancing rules are changing. What we can say at the moment is that there will be a show in a studio and we’re working out the participants,” Majumdar said.

Chernobyl nominations include leading actor for Jared Harris, supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard, and mini-series.

The Crown, the warts-and-all account of the reign of Queen Elizabeth that aired its third season last year, has seven nominations, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s black comedy Fleabag and Anglo-Japanese thriller Giri/Haji on six each.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards will be announced online on 17 July.

Here is the list nominees for BAFTA TV Awards

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty

Leading actor

Stephen Graham, The Virtues

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji

Callum Turner, The Capture

Supporting actress

Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World

Helen Behan, The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Youssef Kerkour, Home

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Sarah Kendall, Frayed

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Drama series

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

Mini-series

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Victim

The Virtues

International

Euphoria

Succession

Unbelievable

When They See Us

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 16:41:00 IST

