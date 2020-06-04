BAFTA TV Awards 2020 nominations: HBO show Chernobyl gets maximum nods; The Crown, Fleabag follow
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will celebrate the best of television broadcast in the United Kingdom during 2019 in a live show at the end of July - though with stars and studio audience absent.
Chernobyl, HBO’s critically acclaimed dramatisation of events surrounding the world’s worst nuclear accident, tops the roll-call of nominations announced on Thursday, with 14.
“We’ve had over 500 entries this year... (so) it was really fiercely contested,” BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar told Reuters TV.
Nominations fall into two categories, television and television craft, with winners of the former to be announced at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony on 31 July.
As things stand with the coronavirus pandemic, nominees are expected to film their speeches rather than appear in person and there are no plans for a big audience. There will however be a live element to the BBC show, which actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade will present.
“All those details are being worked out at the moment because the social distancing rules are changing. What we can say at the moment is that there will be a show in a studio and we’re working out the participants,” Majumdar said.
Chernobyl nominations include leading actor for Jared Harris, supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard, and mini-series.
The Crown, the warts-and-all account of the reign of Queen Elizabeth that aired its third season last year, has seven nominations, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s black comedy Fleabag and Anglo-Japanese thriller Giri/Haji on six each.
The British Academy Television Craft Awards will be announced online on 17 July.
Here is the list nominees for BAFTA TV Awards
Leading actress
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty
Leading actor
Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji
Callum Turner, The Capture
Supporting actress
Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World
Helen Behan, The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Supporting actor
Joe Absolom, A Confession
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Male performance in a comedy programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour, Home
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Female performance in a comedy programme
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Sarah Kendall, Frayed
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Drama series
The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
Mini-series
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues
International
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us
