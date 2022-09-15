“When I saw Ranbir first time onscreen, I was like, ‘something is there, some connection is there. I love this person,” Alia said. Ranbir could be seen smiling at the comment.

Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud nine after the success of their latest film Brahmastra. The adventure fantasy drama has been raking in moolah at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. The cast and crew of Brahmastra, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji had left no stone unturned to promote their magnum opus. Now, a video circulating on the internet shows Alia talking about the first time she saw Ranbir on screen. The Darlings actor has never been shy about expressing her love for her life partner, and this time was no different.

Alia Bhatt recalled the first time she saw Ranbir on screen during a Telugu game show called Cash. The actor was present at the show with Ranbir, Mouni Roy and SS Rajamouli to promote her film some days back. During the show, she was asked if the rumours about her being in love with Ranbir for 11 years were true. While Alia could not stop blushing, Ranbir talked about the first time they met.

Alia then recollected the first time she watched Ranbir Kapoor onscreen. “When I saw Ranbir first time onscreen, I was like, ‘something is there, some connection is there. I love this person,” she said. Ranbir can be seen smiling at the comment.

The video of Alia’s comments has been shared by several fan accounts. Watch:

Alia also added that while she and Ranbir kept meeting socially, they were not friends. The two fell in love during the shoot of Brahmastra.

When Ranbir met Alia:

In the show, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he and Alia Bhatt first encountered each other when they were doing an ad shoot for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir, who was also assisting Bhansali back then, was 20 years old, while Alia was nine. Ranbir also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast him and Alia in a film together titled Balika Vadhu.

Years after falling in love while shooting for Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia got hitched in an intimate ceremony on 14 April this year. The much-in-love couple is expecting their first child together.

Ranbir- Alia to be back on screen?

According to reports, Ranbir and Alia are keen on exploring further opportunities to work together. While suspense surrounds the cast of Brahmastra Part 2, the couple is reportedly planning on starring together in a romantic comedy.

