In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd star Amruta Subhash opened up on her prep for Suman, shooting the show during the pandemic and more.

Versatile actress Amruta Subhash, who has impressed the audience with her impeccable performances in Gully Boy, Dhamaka and others, is gearing up for the release of Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd, which will stream on Zee5 from 8th July. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Amruta Subhash opened up on her prep for Suman, shooting the show during the pandemic and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Looking at the promo of Saas Bahu Pvt Ltd, it looks like it is everyone's story. So, did you feel the same during the narration?

Yes, I felt the same way because I was very fortunate that they gave me the whole entire script to read first. Before I was asked to do the role and when I started, you know, yeh Gully Boy ke waqt bhi hua tha. When you read the whole script, the same thing happened jaise Gully Boy mein hua tha I forgot what role I am doing and I became part of that story, I was engrossed in the story, you know what I mean? So, usmein aise tha ki, nahi toh kai baar actor aise padhta hai ki mera role kya hai? (laughs) It's always that point of view. But yaha pe aisa hogaya ki, of course mera role toh maine padha but the whole script was so amazing. Every character was amazing, every character toh isliye us kahani mein behti chali gayi and that's the best thing to happen to you that you forget about your character or what role you are doing and you get engrossed or influenced by the story as a whole. And I always say that you know content has been the driving factor for me to get attracted to any project and that happens so strongly here that the moment I read the script, I knew that, yes, Suman Ki Kahani har uss insan ki kahani hai jo, her insaan le life mein ups and downs aate jo usse ghabrati nahi hai aur aage jaane ki koshish karti hai. I remember our director Apoor Singh Karki, who told me that people should fall in love with Suman's struggle and that has been my takeaway from Suman's character or from the script.

While people are praising the trailer on social media, what kind of reactions you got from your husband Sandesh, Sonali Kulkarni (sister-in-law) and other family members and close friends?

I haven't talked with Sonali yet, but from my husband, I showed him the trailer and I saw him in tears and tears of not sadness, but tears of pride and emotions. He was not crying-crying, he was touched and that was my biggest relief because he's a director himself and he has been watching my work since the beginning. His reaction was so pure. Even my brother had come from USA, he was touched. My mother is from this field (Jyoti Subhash). She is my biggest critique and she was touched emotionally and then that was the biggest relief for me that all these people from my family who have seen my journey from the beginning. They were emotionally touched by the trailer and then I was happy to see that.

Did you observe anyone for your character of Suman or was it your own perception?

You are right. Yeh characters mujhe aas paas kai dikhe, mere andar bhi dikhe kyonki har ek ki journey mein utaar chadaav aate hain. You think so many things but it never happens. My first sentence in the show is that mujhe kisini taiyaar he nahi kiya tha iss din ke liye so right from our childhood we think and dream of many things but in reality, we experience a different scenario.

Were you concerned while shooting during the pandemic?

Maine pandemic ke dauran 2-3 projects kiye. Maine Dhamaka ki but there was a bubble. Toh bubble mein toh humlog aur saare log mask pehente, koi bahar ka andar nahi aa sakta tha, koi andar ka bahar nahi ja sakta, yeh baat thi Dhamaka ke waqt, which was second wave ke baad. Lekin yeh jab humne kiya shoot toh sab cheezein shuru ho chuki thi, lekin jaise he shooting ke 4 din bache the sab phirse bandh hogaya, COVID aagaya aur phir humein kaam karna bada. And the things was we can't shoot in Mumbai as we shot the whole thing on real locations in Old Delhi. So, we had to stop shooting and come back our respective hometowns. We were quite concerned that whether this will get over or not. And then after one, and a half months, again, things opened and we went back and we shot again, and then it got over, and I'm grateful to life ki woh attak nahi gaya. By god's grace? we completed the project.

You've been in the industry for so many years and have worked in different mediums, whether it's theatre, TV, films, Bollywood, Marathi films and OTT. So, to which medium you have an inclination as for many artists theatre is always their first love?

Yes, rightly put. Theatre was, is and will always be my first love but mera abhi yeh hai ki jaise abhi yeh series aa rahi hai toh my who focus is on this series and I am very grateful to OTT and Zee5 for backing these beautiful stories. Because of Zee5 the show will reach every home. I am grateful to TVF, who has a separate fanbase because many people told me that the combo of you and TVF will be a treat for us. So yes, theatre is my first love, but I'm grateful to OTT movement which started in India, which is giving me opportunities to portray these different characters.

You have worked with some great actors and superstars in your career. But is there any actor on your bucket list with whom you want to share screen space?

Yeah, I've been very lucky to have worked with the best of the actors and recently, I have worked with Pareshji (Paresh Rawal) and I love him so much, so much. I have also worked with Naseer sir (Naseeruddin Shah). I've worked with the best talents of the Marathi theatre but bucket list ki baat hai toh I want to work with Meryl Streep and I am praying to God so that I can get that opportunity.

I would like to thank Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani, Yamini Das and the kids of my show for being such great costars.

​​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.