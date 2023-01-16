Mega Power Star Ram Charan has made India proud with his intelligent answers to the USA media, humble attitude, and the fact that he has chosen to wear Indian designers on the global platform #GoldenGlobesAwards2023.

Speaking to the USA Media, Ram opened up about the Golden Globe award winning song, Naatu Naatu and his experience whilst filming for the same in Ukraine. Ram stated that, “I had an injury on the set, off the camera. I had a ligament tear, my ACL tore. It was a second degree tear. I was off the set for three months. I was doing rehab, getting ready, and right after I came back we went straight to Ukraine to shoot the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. I was scared to death whether I could pull it off.”

In relation to the script of RRR he said that, “I felt the sense of a roller coaster ride and different genres coming together. It was action, it was drama, it was a bit of thriller and musical. It was so difficult for him to bring so many genres together and make it convincing and hit it out of the park like this.”

On Hollywood A-listers that inspired him: Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. “I never missed any Brad and Tom films,” he admits. “They were [both] somebody I looked up to when I was young. Seeing them again in ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ man, they don’t age. They are the same. Tom, for 38 years he looks the same and he’s only getting better and keeping us so close to him as fans of his.”

Ram’s answers, demeanor and overall charm have made him a favorite amidst the Hollywood audiences, media and more.

