I Know What You Did Last Summer series coming to Amazon; Aquaman director James Wan to direct pilot

The popular 90s slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer will soon be remade into a series for Amazon with Aquaman director James Wan attached to helm the pilot episode. The film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr as a group of teenagers who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer a year after they meet with a car accident.

The upcoming show is a young adult horror series, produced by Neil H Moritz, who also produced the original, writes Collider. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum co-writer Shay Hatten has been roped in to pen the script.

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan took to Twitter to confirm that he is not working on the project.

That feeling when you won’t be asked for updates on I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER anymore... pic.twitter.com/35BaOyI46G — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) July 27, 2019

Wan is going to produce an Aquaman spinoff called The Trench with Peter Safran. The story will follow the creatures from Atlantis, who were introduced in the DC Comic universe in 2011. Collider further writes that besides the I Know What You Did Last Summer pilot, Wan will be directing the pilot for Netflix's Magic Order, an adaptation of Mark Millar and Oliver Copiel's comic book of the same name.

Wan is also producing other films like Conjuring 3, The Organ Donor and Mortal Kombat, based on the video game, via his company Atomic Monster.

I Know What You Did Last Summer was followed by a sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998 and a third film I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer in 2006.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 15:09:35 IST