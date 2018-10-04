The Conjuring 3 to be directed by The Curse of La Lorna filmmaker Michael Chaves

The third film in the Conjuring universe will be directed by Michael Chaves. James Wan, who directed 2013's The Conjuring and 2016's The Conjuring 2, will produce the film through his production company Atomic Monster, with Peter Safran of The Safran Company, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Chaves has directed supernatural chiller The Curse of La Llorona starring Linda Cardellini , also produced by Wan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 19 April.

The first two Conjuring films featured Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life supernatural investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

"While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker. Chaves' ability to bring emotion to a story and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film," Wan said.

"I am a huge fan of the Conjuring films. The movies are the rare combination that deliver both tremendous heart and awesome scares. It is both a total thrill and absolute honor to be working with James and the gang at New Line again," Chaves said.

The Nun was the most recent release from the Conjuring universe.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 13:14 PM