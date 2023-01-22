At 27, Armaan Malik has to his credit international collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran and dozens of Bollywood hit songs. The gift of music runs in his family. As he completes 15 years in the industry, Armaan Malik spoke to Firstpost on his journey, bond with brother Amaal Malik and his taste in music.

Excerpts:

You’ve collaborated with Ed Sheeran, and the Korean band TRI.BE for a coca cola advert, are there any more international collaborations on the cards? Are you working on any new music?

I am working on releasing a bunch of new music currently, both independently and in collaboration with other artists; as much as I want to spill the beans here, I unfortunately cannot. But do keep an eye out for updates on my social media.

Do you think it is a good time for Indian artists to have global recognition as Indian soft power increases?

Of course! In the last few years, we have seen numerous pop-culture defining moments stem from Indian culture and with music reaching across borders, it’s easier now more than ever for people all over the world to discover what we have to offer. What we need to make sure of as Indian artists is to maintain our authenticity and not be derailed from our artistry in a race to be a part of some trends because they’re momentary, art is permanent.

What is your taste in music – what kind of music, artists do you usually listen to?

From Pop music to classical and everything in between; I consume and listen to as much music as I can. I love listening to songs by a host of international artists such as Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth among other global pop artists. Some of my favourite Hindi classics by AR Rahman and Kishore Kumar are on loop consistently alongside what’s popping on social media as well. So, in a nutshell, everything!

You recently completed 15 years in the music industry, how have you seen the music scene transform in these years and how have you grown as an artist?

Not only have I grown up as an artist in the music industry over the last 15 years, I have spent my formative years of becoming what I am today — and I am grateful for every single moment leading up to this life.

From starting off my music journey as a child singer to now having the opportunity to represent Indian music globally, I can only consider myself to be truly blessed to be doing what I am doing. The music industry has also significantly transformed over the years; the rise of streaming platforms in India has caused a shift in how people listen to music nowadays, with artists also paying more attention to packaging their music as a whole and making it into an experience, rather than just delivering an audio. The industry has also seen several independent artists emerge as a result of the growing importance of social media platforms increasing the discoverability of newer artists.

Are you planning on taking up any acting projects as well?

If something interesting comes my way why not?

You have recently headlined a multi city tour with leading artists for No.1 Yaari Jam in association with Believe. How was the experience?

We had a lot of fun with Nikhita while recording No.1 Yaari Jam; Amaal and I have been friends first and brothers later and whenever we’ve come together, we’ve managed to create magic. This time together with Nikhita, it’s even better! The bond we share goes beyond friendship and that is something we will truly cherish our entire life. It is a song dedicated to all the ‘yaars’ out there and definitely a toast to all those friends who have helped us become better versions of ourselves.