Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr; says 'What an evening'

Thursday etched its mark in history, as two GOATs marked their presence on the same football field after Cristiano Ronaldo lined up to face Lionel Messi once again. However, the world witnessed a jaw-dropping moment, as another joined them on the same field. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, movie buffs and football enthusiasts across the globe were left stunned on Thursday after legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan made a grand entrance as the special guest at PSG and Saudi All-star XI match at Riyadh’s King Fahd International stadium. The night seemed nothing less than someone’s wildest dream as Bollywood’s Shahenshah met four of the world’s best footballers in one day. Therefore, the veteran actor treated millions of fans across the globe with glimpses of the starry night, which he defined as an “incredible” evening.

Taking to his official Instagram account, BigB dropped a video of himself walking proudly on the field. While sharing the video, the Bollywood icon wrote in the caption, “‘An evening in Riyadh..’ What an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, and Neymar are all playing together..And yours truly was an invited guest to inaugurate the game.. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons.. Incredible!!!” He ended his caption with hashtags, “football, Ronaldo, Messi, Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia.”

The now-viral video opens by showing the superstar entering the field, where the two teams can be seen lined up to break the ice with the special guest of the match. The moment he reached closer to the players, the crowd burst into cheers. After walking into the stadium, alongside match officials, with his head held high, Amitabh Bachchan met and shook hands with every player including the celebrated football stars Messi, Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. As he shook hands with Messi and Ronaldo, Amitabh Bachchan was seen bringing a smile on both the players’ faces as he said something to them.

Needless to say, the video has been acknowledged by millions of his fans. Not just this, several celebrities from different fields also took to the comments section to express their amusement. Star cricketer and former India skipper Virat Kohli commented, “Amazing,” and ended with a couple of clapping emoticons. Indian playback singer Armaan Malik commented, “Woww!” and added a fire emoticon. Actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Woww!!” Film critic Bhawana Somaaya wrote, “Wow!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Next, he will be seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K. He also has the Hindi remake of Anne Hathaway’s The Intern.

