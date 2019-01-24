Patralekhaa reveals anecdotes of her relationship with Rajkummar Rao in Humans of Bombay post

Actress Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend, spoke about their relationship in an interaction with photo blog Humans of Bombay through their partnership with the upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She said that while she does not know what the future holds, but being together is enough for them.

Patralekhaa reminisced about her first impression of Rao, which was based on his debut role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha while he saw her in an advertisement and thought "I'm going to marry her." She said that they connected over their mutual passion for cinema.

She spoke about the efforts Rao has made for her like running a nearly five kilometer stretch from the airport to Juhu when he was late to see her and gifting her an expensive bag and after it was stolen, replacing it with the exact same one. Patralekhaa also shared how Rao's mother had told him, "I have a feeling she’s the last one I’m meeting."

The actress said that they were equals in the relationship and cited an instance where a publication had said, "Rajkummar with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa". He retweeted, "Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkummar."

Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's City Lights, which also stars Rao. She also acted in Nanu Ki Jaanu opposite Abhhay Deol. Meanwhile, Rao was last seen in Stree. His other projects include an untitled dark comedy anthology directed by Anurag Basu and Made in China with Mouni Roy.

