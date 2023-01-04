Singer Nikhita Gandhi has earned a name for herself in the Bollywood top playback singers list. From Naach Meri Rani to her recent song Kya Baat Haii 2.0, she is on a career high. As an artist, Gandhi shares that the lockdown made her fearless. Her international collaboration with American singer Pink Sweats titled At My Worst garnered more than three lakh views. Performing at the McDowell’s No1 Soda No1 Yaari jam, she poke to us on music, her international collaborations and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You released your independent albums during the lockdown, how did lockdown impact you as an artist and as a person?

I think I have become a little more fearless as a composer. I used to second guess my work and be a lot more afraid to share my music, but this slight apocalyptic turn of events made me realise we have nothing to lose by being real with our listeners and only evolve and grow as artists.

Single albums are back in trend; do you think these present an opportunity to newcomers to present their art to the world. What independent albums are you working on and what is the inspiration behind them?

I have a few singles lined up this year, but I am most excited about the album that I am going to explore for 2023. I think the internet has made it very easy for newcomers to showcase and release their music without having access to labels and that’s what’s great about it.

You’ve collaborated with Pink Sweats, what led to it and any more international collaborations on the cards?

I am not sure how that happened, but the label liked my work and indie releases, and things just sort of fell into place! There are a few more planned, but I can’t talk about it yet.

You recently headlined a multi-city tour with leading artists of the country (for No.1 Yaari Jam in association with digital music company Believe). How was the experience?

We kickstarted the tour with Indore which was incredible! The turnout was insane. Considering that our show clashed with the World Cup finals, I was so nervous about how many people were going to show up, but it was just phenomenal. Armaan and I sang the Yaari anthem live for the first time in that show… recording and shooting the anthem was also so cool. Armaan, Amaal, and I did not really have to act at all because we all are friends in real life and all that masti just blossomed in the video. TuneCore and Believe are a really great team, and I am looking forward to releasing some of my next few singles with them too. I have been in conversation with Believe and am excited about our next venture together.

