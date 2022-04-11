The Hungama 2 actor Pranitha Subhash shared the news of her pregnancy with some adorable pictures on Instagram.

Pranitha Subhash is all set to embrace motherhood. The Hungama 2 actor shared the news of her pregnancy by sharing some adorable pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, her husband Nitin Raju can be seen lifting Subhash in his arms as she flaunts the pictures from her ultrasound.

The second picture is a wide-angle shot of the first one while the third and the fourth show the couple with a positive pregnancy kit.

Captioning the post, the South actress wrote that it was a present for her husband’s 34th birthday and that the angels above had a present for them.

Have a look at her post here:

It is a day of double celebration for the couple as Nitin Raju’s 34th birthday. A couple of hours ago, Pranitha Subhash had shared a post on her Instagram asking, "Ever fallen in love with someone you've never met?" Answering her question herself, she captioned the post writing, “I think I have .. ” The actress was clearly referring to her pregnancy in her post.

In an interview with The Times of India, the south beauty revealed about completing her first trimester but was superstitious about revealing her due date. She further informed that her family believes in Drishti, which was why everyone was concerned about revealing too many details.

The Brahma actress tied the knot with Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony in 2021. The marriage was a low-key affair because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actress had then shared a cute note to inform her fans about the same.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The war drama featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in pivotel roles. The mother-to-be made her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2, co-starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Meezan Jaaferi.

The Kannada actress made her Telugu debut in 2010 with the film Baava. In the same year, she also starred in a Kannada movie named Porki. Pranitha Subhash has acted in notable Telugu movies like Brahmotsavam (2016), NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019).

