Huma Qureshi calls her D-Day co-stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor 'rare gems' in condolence post

Huma Qureshi, who shared screen space with actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in 2013 film D-day, spoke about their passing and has shared a tribute for the both.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 after a two-year long battle with leukaemia. He was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of breathing issues.

Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020, aged 53, of colon infection. He had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and had spent months for his treatment in the UK.

Read Qureshi's tweet here

Thank you life for allowing me some time in the presence of these legends. Standing in their shadow. Looking at them in wonder. Each a rare gem. Authentic. True to who they were - always unapologetic , unflinching and supremely talented. Words fail , Heart hurts ... Alvida ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQ9Cs9bzh9 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 30, 2020

Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. A statement from Kapoor's family read, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

Meanwhile, Khan admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday due to colon infection. The actor's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 17:29:35 IST