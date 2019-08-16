Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 mints Rs 146.10 crore, before release of Batla House and Mission Mangal

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, refuses to slow down at the box office, even a month after its release. With Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House crowding the theatres, Vikas Bahl's social drama finally witnessed a decline in its collections. According to Koimoi, Super 30 has minted Rs 146.10 crore (till 13 August).

Trade analysts have predicted that Super 30 will not be able to surpass the Rs 150 crore mark, with two fresh releases this week.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has been performing consistently well at the box office ever since its release on 12 July. The film crossed the lifetime earnings of Gully Boy on 6 August, becoming the sixth highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019.

Super 30 marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Speaking about the commercial success of Super 30, Hrithik had opened up about the box office haul, which cruised past a smooth Rs 50 crore on the opening weekend itself. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Roshan said he feels humbled. "It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way," the actor was quoted as saying.

After securing a tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi, Super 30 was declared tax-free in Maharashtra by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

