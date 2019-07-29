Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 crosses Rs 125 cr at box office; Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh hits Rs 275 cr mark

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, has been raking in big numbers at the box office. The film has spent more than two weeks in theatres, taking its total box office collection to Rs 125.93 crore.

Trade analysts write that Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Mumbai have been the areas that have generated maximum revenue for the film.

Super 30's latest box office figures.

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 12.22 cr

Total: ₹ 125.93 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has surpassed Rs 275 crore at the box office. Despite having limited shows as it is currently in its sixth week, the film continues to rake in money.

Kabir Singh's latest box office figures.

#KabirSingh crosses ₹ 275 cr... Continues to collect well on limited screens/shows... [Week 6] Fri 35 lacs, Sat 55 lacs, Sun 70 lacs. Total: ₹ 275.96 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Super 30 marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Speaking about the commercial success of Super 30, Hrithik had recently opened up about the film's box office haul, which cruised past a smooth Rs 50 crore on the opening weekend itself. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Roshan said he feels humbled. "It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way," the actor was quoted as saying.

