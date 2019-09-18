Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff begin a meme-war with T-shirts of Krrish, A Flying Jatt to troll one another

A meme war seems to be brewing between actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The duo were recently seen sporting T-shirts which took a dig at each others' films, to promote their upcoming film, War.

With the promotions for War on run, on Tuesday, Tiger was spotted wearing a quirky black T-shirt with Hrithik's onscreen superhero avatar, Krrish. The t-shirt had Hrithik's face with the superhero mask and it read, "Hiding your fear behind a mask?"

Giving it back to him, Hrithik on Wednesday was seen posing for the paparazzi wearing Tiger's onscreen superhero avatar t-shirt, Flying Jatt, with a similar quirky quote which read, "Flying away from this war already."

Hrithik and Tiger will share the screen space for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial where their characters are pitted against one another. In a previous interview, Hrithik spoke about working with Tiger in the film. "After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me, and make me look like a piece of sh*t. I don't think anyone else would've ignited me the way he has," he told GQ.

"A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways," Tiger told Indo Asian News Service recently.

The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 2 October.

