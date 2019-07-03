You are here:

Hrithik Roshan shakes a leg with Madhuri Dixit-Nene on Dance Deewane, says he 'still aspires to be her hero"

Hrithik Roshan hopes that he gets to share the screen with Madhuri Dixit at least once in his career. Sharing a still with Madhuri, where they are seen matching steps, Hrithik thanks the actress for inspiring him to become an actor in his clapper-boy days. Hrithik served as an assistant director on the sets of his father Rakesh Roshan's 1997 film Koyla, starring Madhuri, Shah Rukh Khan and Amrish Puri in the lead.

Hrithik recently visited the sets of the dance reality show Dance Deewane season 2, along with co-star Mrunal Thakur, to promote their upcoming film Super 30.

Check out Hrithik's post here

Dancing with Madhuri Dixit had me shuffling in my head between assistant and hero. Thank you mam for encouraging that clapper-boy, he still aspires to be your hero. @MadhuriDixit #Super30 #July12 #DanceDeewane #Comingsoon pic.twitter.com/vUy7b20RPu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 2, 2019

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Hrithik and Madhuri grooved to Koyla chartbuster number 'Ghungte Mein Chanda', that originally featured Madhuri and SRK. He was also challenged by the contestants to perform one-arm push-ups, the same report states.

Here are some pictures from the episode

View this post on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Madhuri Dixit Nene at film Super 30 promotions on Dance Deewane sets . . . @hrithikroshan @madhuridixitnene #mrunalthakur #hrithikroshan #super30 #promotions #dancedeewane #drama

A post shared by HotShot: Bollywood Pics (@hotshotbollywood) on Jul 2, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#dancedeewane #dancedeewane2 #arjunbijlani @arjunbijlani

A post shared by Arjun shaheer and sumedh FC (@arjunshaheersumedhfc) on Jul 2, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

The first look of Super 30 was launched a day after Vikas Bahl was cleared of all sexual harassment charges by an internal complaints committee. His name has been included in the credits in the trailer.

Super 30 underwent a spate of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao whodunit Judgementall Hai Kya at the box office.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 13:54:14 IST