Hrithik Roshan rebuts reports claiming Disha Patani opted out of a film because of him

Hrithik Roshan on 28 August slammed a report carried by a Hindi publication that claimed actress Disha Patani walked out of the sets of a film due to Hrithik's behaviour, reports News18.com.

According to the publication titled Patrika, Patani's decision was a consequence of Hrithik trying to flirt with her and even asking her out on a date. The project in question was even supposed to have Tiger Shroff in the lead along with Roshan.

Roshan took to Twitter to rubbish the claims, calling the report, "trash".

मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

Confirming Hrithik's stance, Disha Patani said in a statement that Roshan was "one of the most dignified" people she had met and that, in reality, she was never offered such a role in any movie to begin with.

"There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people," said Patani. She added that since she held Roshan in high regard, she thought of responding to "something this trivial" which on any other account, she would have completely ignored.

On their respective work fronts, Patani is busy with the shoot of Salman Khan's upcoming Bharat, where she essays the role of a trapeze artiste while Hrithik is working on the Anand Kumar biopic titled Super 30.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 16:23 PM