The other celebrities that have heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra are Varun Dhawan and Hansal Mehta.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, released on 9th September, is creating havoc at the box-office. The cherry on the cake is the appreciation from the audiences and people from the film fraternity. They have bowed down to Ayan Mukerji’s vision and perseverance of over a decade. One of the first big names to praise the film was SS Rajamouli.

Few days before the release of the film, he shared a video on his Twitter account and said, “Brahmāstra is one of its kind film in the Indian Cinema. After travelling with #BRAHMASTRA for the past 9 years, Ayan is finally bringing it on to the big screens on September 9th.“

Hrithik Roshan couldn’t get enough of the film and wrote- “The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team !”

There were reports that he was offered a part in Part 2, called Dev, but he turned it down for Krrish 4 and Ramayana, however, no confirmation about the same has been made yet.

Ektaa Kapoor was all hearts to the entire team as she shared a story on her Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a story on the film and wrote- “Unbelievable experience (five stars). Well done to the entire team.” Karan Johar reshared the story and was all hearts for the actress.

Varun Dhawan shared the poster of the film and wrote- “Congratulations team Brahmastra. Experience this only in the theatre. Truly bringing the magic of cinemas alive on the big screen. @ayan_mukerji the bgm the performances the vfx everything.”

Hansal Mehta had a unique take on the film and its success as he said he couldn’t grab a ticket to experience this exhilarating cinematic piece of work. He tweeted- “I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows.And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE.“

He added, “So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee @karanjohar @malhotra_namit. Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08. I really hope this film works wonders.”

